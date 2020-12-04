-
Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are showing an uncertain growth
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $255 pmt (-$5).
Average price of MGO - $358 pmt (-$12).
Average price of ULSFO - $349 pmt (-$6).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $335 pmt (-$10).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $290
- MGO - $403
- ULSFO 0,1% - $385
- VLSFO 0,5% - $350
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
