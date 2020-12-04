2020 December 4 11:19

Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are showing an uncertain growth

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $255 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $358 pmt (-$12).

Average price of ULSFO - $349 pmt (-$6).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $335 pmt (-$10).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $290

- MGO - $403

- ULSFO 0,1% - $385

- VLSFO 0,5% - $350



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.