2020 December 4 09:26

Oil prices rise following OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices rose by 1.69-1.95%

As of December 4 (07:33, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery rose by 1.95% to $49.66 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.69% to $46.41 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.