2020 December 3 18:31

ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and the Marshall Islands Registry JDP creates coating needing just one application

ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI Group) and the Marshall Islands Registry (MIR) have completed a joint development project (JDP) to create an environmentally friendly, solvent-free coating for water ballast tanks that only requires one coat, ABS said in its release.

ABS completed the Product Design Assessment on the epoxy paint, while MIR granted the system Approval in Principle (AiP).

The system is designed to offer ship owners equivalent corrosion prevention performance and reduced costs, when compared to traditional two coat systems, while ensuring compliance with international regulations.



About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.