2020 December 3 18:03

Torqeedo powers Thailands first electric passenger ferry fleet

Thailand's first emission-free commuter fleet was placed into service on 26 November 2020 by the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA), the company said in its release. Seven new vessels joined the first test boat, which has been successfully transporting Bangkok residents since 2018.

The commissioning ceremony included a traditional blessing and sacrifice to Mae Ya Nang, an ancient Thai deity and Guardian Goddess of boats. The 47.5-ft fibreglass vessels were repowered by MariArt Shipyard, replacing 205hp diesel engines with twin Torqeedo Cruise 10 kW electric outboards, twelve Power 24-3500 lithium batteries and four fast chargers. The 30-passenger, zero-emission water taxis are part of a fleet of ferries operated by BMA's Enterprise Krungthep Thanakom Company (KT BMA). They operate on a five-kilometre route daily, providing a critical transport link between the express ferry on the Chao Praya river, the Saen Saep canal boats and the MRT subway station at Hua Lampjong.

ABOUT TORQEEDO

Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, Germany, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterised by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of the DEUTZ Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems.