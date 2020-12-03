2020 December 3 17:06

Wärtsilä signs 5-year agreement with LMM for the main engines for two VLGCs

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed 5-year Optimised Maintenance Agreement, covering the main engines for two Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessels operated by Latsco Marine Management (LMM), the company said in its release.

The contract, which became effective from September, was signed in August 2020. The two vessels, the Hellas Dynasty and the Hellas Voyager, were built in 2020 at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in South Korea. Optimised maintenance agreements are a key element within Wärtsilä's Lifecycle Solutions offering and are designed to ensure certainty of operations with budgeted maintenance costs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wärtsilä will provide remote support and condition monitoring systems, including Expert Insight, a unique digital offering that has recently been extended from 4-stroke engines to include also 2-stroke engines. Expert Insight enables support to be delivered proactively to customers by Wärtsilä Expertise Centres around the world, thereby ensuring long-term accurate insight for predictive maintenance.

The service can reduce unplanned maintenance by up to 50 percent, while also reducing fuel consumption and emissions by 3 to 4 percent. Wärtsilä will also provide a broad range of services for the vessels' engines includes 24/7 remote technical support and annual audits, as well as the planning and delivery of spare part required for the overhauls. Wärtsilä currently has more than 700 vessels covered under maintenance agreements.

About Wärtsilä:

