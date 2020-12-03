2020 December 3 15:59

Rosatom to establish Marine Operations Headquarters for NSR

The order has been signed by the head of Rosatom



Marine Operations Headquarters to ensure the Northern Sea Route (NSR) passage will be established within Rosatom's FSUE Atomflot. The order on establishment of MOH dated 28 October 2020 (No 1/11-НПА) has been signed by Aleksey Likhachev, General Director of Rosatom.



The same document entitles Atomflot to approve the passage of the Northern Sea Route.



In accordance with Presidential Decree of 2018, the State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM performs the functions of a single infrastructure operator for the development of the Northern Sea Route.



The document is available in Russian






