2020 December 3 15:22

Operation of unmanned navigation test basin on Neva river to continue next season

Testing of innovative buoys continues



Removal of floating aids to navigation on the Neva river has been completed today, December 3, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says referring to the Volga-Baltic Administration.



This year, floating aids to navigation were placed on the Neva river on April 20. A total of 70 kilometers were serviced for 225 days (20 days above the average duration).



As it was reported earlier, the basin for testing of unmanned platform “Morfomer” manufactured by Promelektronika has begun operating this year on the Neva river. The first test within the test basin “Bespilotnik” was held on 28 September 2020. The basin will resume its operation with the beginning of the navigation season of 2021.

Volga-Baltic Administration continues test operation of innovative polymer cigar-shaped buoys under the Future Potential of Inland Waterways (INFUTURE) transborder cooperation project involving Russiam Finland and EU. The Russian part in the project is represented by the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.

