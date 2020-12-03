2020 December 3 15:04

Maersk Tankers adds four Xihe-owned tankers to its pools

Maersk Tankers has entered a commercial agreement that sees it take over the running of four product tankers owned by Xihe Holdings (Xihe). This new deal is in line with the company’s strategy of building scale through partnerships driven by the use of digitalisation to cut CO2 emissions and boost partner returns, the company said in its release.



Since the beginning of 2020, Maersk Tankers’ managed fleet has grown to more than 220 ships, a rise of above 20 per cent. This benefits both existing pool partners and the pools’ cargo customers. With more ships available, the pools can offer greater flexibility to customers in transporting their cargoes. This also helps optimise the utilisation of the fleet, which can result in lower CO2 emissions and higher earnings for partners in the company’s pools.

The first of the four vessels, the MR Ocean Mercury, has already joined the MR Pool, with the next three vessels, two MR vessels and a 9,500 dwt vessel, joining the fleet over the coming weeks.



About Maersk Tankers

Maersk Tankers facilitates the global trade of energy to meet the world’s energy needs. The company is a leading player in the product tanker industry, operating one of the largest fleets of vessels and employs over 3,000 employees worldwide. Established in 1928, Maersk Tankers has more than nine decades of experience and expertise in commercial and technical vessel management, providing customers and partners with safe, efficient and flexible services that benefit their businesses.