2020 December 3 10:35

Ships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed their visit to Sri Lanka

A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet consisting of the flagship of the Pacific Fleet the missile cruiser "Varyag", the large anti-submarine ship "Admiral Panteleev" and the medium sea tanker "Pechenga" completed a business call at the port of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, where it arrived on November 30, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the period of parking, the ships of the Pacific Fleet replenished their water and fuel reserves to full standards.

The detachment left Vladivostok on November 1 to solve tasks in the Asia-Pacific region.