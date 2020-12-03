2020 December 3 11:00

BW LPG enters into agreements to sell two vessels

BW LPG Limited has entered into Memorandums of Agreement (MOA) to sell two Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) BW Confidence and BW Cedar, the company said in its release.

BW Confidence was built in 2006 and has a carrying capacity of 83,270 cbm. The sale is expected to generate approximately US$36 million in liquidity and an expected net book gain of approximately US$4 million. The sale and delivery of the vessel to its new owner is expected to be completed in Q1 2021.

BW Cedar was built in 2007 and has a carrying capacity of 82,260 cbm. The sale has no liquidity impact in Q4 2020 and is expected to generate a net book gain of approximately US$3 million. BW Cedar will join three other VLGCs; namely BW Boss, BW Energy, and BW Birch in our joint venture company (JV) BW Global United LPG India. All four vessels are on time charter contracts to major Indian oil companies to supply India with LPG.

Upon completion of both sales, BW LPG will own and operate a fleet of 45 modern VLGCs, including BW Gemini, the world’s first VLGC to be retrofitted with pioneering LPG dual-fuel propulsion engine.



About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW Group controls a fleet of over 360 ships which includes product tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, dry cargo carriers, crude oil supertankers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.