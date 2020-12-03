2020 December 3 10:10

Rosmorport takes delivery of self-propelled hopper barge Morskaya

The ship will operate in the Azov-Black Sea Basin



Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Petrozavodsk, the Republic of Karelia) and Rosmorport have signed an acceptance/delivery certificate for a self-propelled hopper barge of Project NV-600 named Morskaya, Rosmorport says in a press release.



The new ship joins Taman subdivision of Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin branch. The Morskaya will be homeported in Novorossiysk. When put into operation, it will be involved in works as part of ATBs in the Azov-Black Sea Basin.



The hopper barge was launched on 7 August 2020.



The agreement for designing and construction of two hopper barges with a hopper capacity of 600 м3 (the Morskaya / the Smelaya) was signed in October 2018 between FSUE Rosmorport and Onezhsky Shipyard. The construction started October 15, 2018. The NV-600 series vessel was designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm Spetssudoproekt. Construction is carried out under supervision and in accordance with the requirements of the RS. Class notation: КМ Iсе1 R3-RSN AUT3 Hopper.



Onezhsky Shipyard has built two similar vessels with hopper capacity of 600 cbm hold. The hopper barge "Trudovaya" was delivered November 2018 at the Port of Temryuk, the "Silnaya" – on December 11, 2018 at the Port of Makhachkala. The 900cbm hopper barge Rabochaya homeported in Saint-Petersburg was delivered to the customer June 20, 2019.



The shipyard plans to deliver yet another hopper barge this year. The Smelaya is currently undergoing start-up and commission of mechanisms and equipment. The ship is to be deployed by Makhachkala branch of FSUE Rosmorport.



The shipbuilding company is using primarily domestically produced equipment and materials or those supplied from EEC Customs Union.



Key characteristics of the ship: LOA: 56.1 m; Beam overall: 11.2 m; Amidships depth: 4.0 m; LWL draft: 2,92 m; Maximum hopper capacity: 600 m3; Full load displacement: about 1,690 tonnes; Deadweight: 1,102 t; Operating speed: about 8.2 knots; Main engines rated power: 2х450 kW, of power generators: 2х100, 1х30 kW; Crew: 3; Endurance (potable water, food stock): 5 days.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.

