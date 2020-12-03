  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 3 09:29

    Oil prices are slightly down

    Oil prices fell by 0.1%

    As of December 3 (07:30, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.1% to $48.2 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.13 to $45.22 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 December 3

18:31 ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and the Marshall Islands Registry JDP creates coating needing just one application
18:11 Lotos shipyard lays down two more dredgers of Project 93.159
18:03 Torqeedo powers Thailands first electric passenger ferry fleet
17:28 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
17:06 Wärtsilä signs 5-year agreement with LMM for the main engines for two VLGCs
17:02 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 03, 2020
16:50 The 1st Hackathon dedicated to innovation in the port sector in Morocco launches from December 18 to January 29
16:37 Timber and forestry products account for 24% of Riga port’s total turnover
16:05 Cargotec’s Board of Directors has decided to initiate a sales process for Navis software business
15:59 Rosatom to establish Marine Operations Headquarters for NSR
15:34 Port of Antwerp tightens regulations regarding byloads inside second-hand vehicles
15:22 Operation of unmanned navigation test basin on Neva river to continue next season
15:04 Maersk Tankers adds four Xihe-owned tankers to its pools
14:24 Equinor and SINTEF enter into a strategic collaboration agreement
14:02 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports
13:40 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:02 Trafigura becomes a major investor in green hydrogen with H2 Energy
12:34 RF Government drafted decree on providing state support to construction of large-capacity ships
12:01 Busiest month for Port of King’s Lynn in five years
11:55 The study by HTC identifies almost 30 measures that can lead to a reduction in CO2 emissions in the Port of Hamburg
11:29 AS Tallink Grupp published its tatistics for November 2020
11:00 BW LPG enters into agreements to sell two vessels
10:35 Ships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed their visit to Sri Lanka
10:10 Rosmorport takes delivery of self-propelled hopper barge Morskaya
10:02 Soren Toft arrives at MSC as Chief Executive Officer
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec.03
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of December 2

2020 December 2

18:37 Rolls-Royce acquires leading supplier of ship control systems Servowatch
18:05 Aker and MAN sign agreement to develop energy-efficient compression solutions for carbon capture and storage applications with heat recovery
17:53 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 7% in 11M’20
17:20 Fincantieri finalizes new generation of thrusters
17:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia (incl. Japan) to North Europe and Mediterranean
16:56 ESPO welcomes European Parliament’s own-initiative report on revision of TEN-T guidelines
16:35 ECSA applauds UN resolution on seafarers as key workers and supports IMO call for priority vaccination
16:20 RF Navy’s corvette "Boyky" passes the Baltic straits
16:04 Floating wind power to grow 2000-fold by 2050 but more comprehensive standards and risk management required - DNV GL
15:39 FESCO и DB Сargo send first container train from Europe to China through Brest and Vladivostok
15:27 Port of Helsinki to multiply the amount of solar energy it generates
15:14 Wärtsilä selects Shell as test oil partner for factory testing
14:53 ABS publishes industry-leading Guide for Sustainability
14:50 Two Vityaz cranes manufactured by SMM delivered to Commercial Port of Vladivostok by NSR
14:26 SG-STAR Fund taskforce develops CrewSafe audit programme and attracts more global partners
14:02 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 11M’2020 fell by 44% YoY
13:40 Dredging in the Gulf of Ob completed
13:25 Repair barge of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet left Mediterranean Sea
13:10 ICS welcomes UN resolution on key worker status for seafarers
12:49 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
12:31 Rosmorport released about 2.5 million of juvenile fish in October and November
12:10 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers
11:48 Navigation season finished in Pevek port
11:24 Construction of terminal for exports of oil products from Temruk port obtains state expert approval
11:05 Austal completes acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:56 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:37 PETRONAS to deploy low carbon solutuions in line with its Net Zero Carbon Emissions 2050 aspiration
10:24 Tallink suspends operation of Victoria I on two routes from 1 January 2021
10:00 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping issues Guidelines on Cyber Safety
09:42 Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves data
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 2
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 1