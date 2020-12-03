2020 December 3 09:29

Oil prices are slightly down

As of December 3 (07:30, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.1% to $48.2 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.13 to $45.22 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.