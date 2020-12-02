2020 December 2 16:20

RF Navy’s corvette "Boyky" passes the Baltic straits

The ship performed the planned combat training tasks in the Atlantic ocean

Corvette of the Baltic Fleet "Boyky" carries out the passage of the Great Belt, Øresund, Kattegat and Skagerrak straits, which are located between the Scandinavian and Jutland peninsulas and connect the North Sea with the Baltic.

The ship returns to the main base of the Baltic Fleet after performing planned combat training tasks in the Baltic fleet's area of responsibility in the Atlantic ocean.

In the north-eastern part of the Atlantic, the crew of the Corvette "Boyky" performed a set of measures to replenish fuel and water reserves while drifting and on the move, worked out tasks to search, detect and destroy a submarine of a mock enemy using a complex of anti-submarine weapons and an anti-submarine helicopter Ka-27. An exercise was also carried out to deliver a missile strike by the "Uran" anti-ship missile system against a detachment of mock enemy ships, with the implementation of electronic missile launches, and the issues of the ship's anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage defense were worked out.

The main task of the campaign is to ensure a permanent naval presence of the Baltic Fleet ships in the area of its responsibility.