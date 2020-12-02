2020 December 2 18:05

Aker and MAN sign agreement to develop energy-efficient compression solutions for carbon capture and storage applications with heat recovery

Aker Carbon Capture and MAN Energy Solutions have signed a technology-cooperation agreement to develop energy-efficient compression solutions for carbon capture and storage (CCS) applications with heat recovery.



The agreement supports the companies’ joint target to reduce the cost of removing CO2 emissions from industrial plants around the world.

The cooperation builds on MAN’s experience in compressor technology, the integration of system components and their design and delivery, as well as Aker Carbon Capture’s proprietary amine technology and efficient carbon-capture process design.



With CCS, captured CO2 is compressed before being liquefied and transported to a permanent-storage location. The two companies aim to develop carbon capture solutions that require less energy. The transfer of heat is key for CO2-capture plants’ improved, overall power-consumption with MAN Energy Solutions able to recover heat from its compression systems. Hence, the steam generated will cover nearly 50% of the power demand for Aker Carbon Capture’s capture plant.

The technology-cooperation agreement will run for seven years and forms the basis for project deliveries to carbon-capture plants. Solutions will be applicable for large facilities, such as the Heidelberg Cement Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway where Aker Carbon Capture will deliver a carbon-capture plant using the company’s patented and HSE-friendly CCS technology. Subject to parliamentary approval of the funding, this will represent the first time that CCS will have been deployed at scale at a cement factory anywhere in the world.