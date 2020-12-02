2020 December 2 17:15

Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia (incl. Japan) to North Europe and Mediterranean

Hapag-Lloyd has announced the following Ocean Tariff rates for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’ (incl. High Cube Containers) on the westbound trade from East Asia (incl. Japan) to North Europe and Mediterranean.

Valid for sailings commencing on tariffing date December 15, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd’s Ocean Tariff rates from East Asia (incl. Japan) will be as follows:

Freight All Kinds (FAK) subject to Marine Fuel Recovery (MFR):



Ocean tariff rates for other container types on this trade remain unchanged.