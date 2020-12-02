  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 2 15:14

    Wärtsilä selects Shell as test oil partner for factory testing

    The technology group Wärtsilä and Shell will further strengthen their partnership through Shell becoming Wärtsilä’s test oil partner for engines during the factory testing process, the company said in its release.

    Wärtsilä will utilise Shell’s engine oils at its engine manufacturing facilities. Shell was selected because of its complete range of market leading lubricant oils for stationary engines running on gas, heavy fuel oil, gasoil, or liquid biofuel. The Wärtsilä engines are used in marine and energy sector applications around the world.

    Shell is a leading supplier of engine oils to Wärtsilä globally. In addition to those used during the engine test procedures, Shell also supplies other products that are part of the factory production process, including hydraulic and gear oils. Shell’s Mysella, Argina and Gadinia range of engine oils have been developed to provide top class engine cleanliness, enhanced wear protection, long oil life, and high system efficiency.
     
    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: Wärtsilä, Shell  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 2

17:20 Fincantieri finalizes new generation of thrusters
17:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia (incl. Japan) to North Europe and Mediterranean
16:56 ESPO welcomes European Parliament’s own-initiative report on revision of TEN-T guidelines
16:35 ECSA applauds UN resolution on seafarers as key workers and supports IMO call for priority vaccination
16:20 RF Navy’s corvette "Boyky" passes the Baltic straits
16:04 Floating wind power to grow 2000-fold by 2050 but more comprehensive standards and risk management required - DNV GL
15:39 FESCO и DB Сargo send first container train from Europe to China through Brest and Vladivostok
15:27 Port of Helsinki to multiply the amount of solar energy it generates
15:14 Wärtsilä selects Shell as test oil partner for factory testing
14:53 ABS publishes industry-leading Guide for Sustainability
14:50 Two Vityaz cranes manufactured by SMM delivered to Commercial Port of Vladivostok by NSR
14:26 SG-STAR Fund taskforce develops CrewSafe audit programme and attracts more global partners
14:02 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 11M’2020 fell by 44% YoY
13:40 Dredging in the Gulf of Ob completed
13:25 Repair barge of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet left Mediterranean Sea
13:10 ICS welcomes UN resolution on key worker status for seafarers
12:49 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
12:31 Rosmorport released about 2.5 million of juvenile fish in October and November
12:10 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers
11:48 Navigation season finished in Pevek port
11:24 Construction of terminal for exports of oil products from Temruk port obtains state expert approval
11:05 Austal completes acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:56 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:37 PETRONAS to deploy low carbon solutuions in line with its Net Zero Carbon Emissions 2050 aspiration
10:24 Tallink suspends operation of Victoria I on two routes from 1 January 2021
10:00 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping issues Guidelines on Cyber Safety
09:42 Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves data
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 2
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 1

2020 December 1

18:51 Kongsberg Digital announces release of first cloud-based simulation service for maritime radar training
18:32 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’20 fell by 5.8% YoY
18:16 ABP appoints new Divisional Port Manager for Wales & South West
17:59 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down second serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
17:40 Rosmorport took part in discussion dedicated to Russia’s digital transport and logistics
17:26 Wilhelmsen's Additive Manufacturing service delivered CE-Certified 3D printed lifting tool for Wärtsilä
17:14 Stena Line takes delivery of third new ferry to join Irish Sea fleet in 2020
17:05 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Artemis with Glencore
16:43 Bunker prices rise in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:24 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” obtaines status of Arctic Capital PDA resident
16:18 NYK concludes long-term charter agreement for two methanol-fueled chemical tankers
16:05 Samskip ramps up presence in Central Eastern Europe
15:39 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet begin new training year in the Mediterranean
15:07 Georgia Ports Authority reaches a major milestone on its Mason Mega Rail Terminal
14:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Canada, Mexico East Coast and USEC, USGULF & USWC
14:52 Zvezda Shipyard lays down yet another Aframax tanker for Sovcomflot
14:13 Small missile ship Ingushetia of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns from Mediterranean Sea
13:48 Astrol-2, second dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, put into operation
13:27 Record number of 15 winners for MPA’s International Safety at Sea Awards
13:21 Turbine installation at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm crosses the finish line
13:06 RS introduces requirements for additive manufacturing products
12:50 ICTSI Iraq delivers record performance
12:32 NOVATEK commenced LNG sales of ISO containers to China
12:30 Finnlines orders Wärtsilä engines and hybrid systems for its two new eco-friendly ferries
12:09 SITC International signs newbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
11:51 MOL completes new research and development center in Százhalombatta
11:30 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3% in 11M’ 2020
11:07 Port of Mackay maintenance dredging set to begin
10:55 Damen supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 1
10:22 Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy ferry completes its commissioning trials