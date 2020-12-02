2020 December 2 15:14

Wärtsilä selects Shell as test oil partner for factory testing

The technology group Wärtsilä and Shell will further strengthen their partnership through Shell becoming Wärtsilä’s test oil partner for engines during the factory testing process, the company said in its release.

Wärtsilä will utilise Shell’s engine oils at its engine manufacturing facilities. Shell was selected because of its complete range of market leading lubricant oils for stationary engines running on gas, heavy fuel oil, gasoil, or liquid biofuel. The Wärtsilä engines are used in marine and energy sector applications around the world.

Shell is a leading supplier of engine oils to Wärtsilä globally. In addition to those used during the engine test procedures, Shell also supplies other products that are part of the factory production process, including hydraulic and gear oils. Shell’s Mysella, Argina and Gadinia range of engine oils have been developed to provide top class engine cleanliness, enhanced wear protection, long oil life, and high system efficiency.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.