2020 December 2 14:02

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 11M’2020 fell by 44% YoY

Over 2/3 of the volume sold at the offshore terminals

In January-November 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 881,600 tonnes, down some 44%, year-on-year (vs 1,584,000 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 734,600 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 103,000 tonnes, lubes – 39,200 tonnes with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunker operations fell from 3,461 to 3,136