2020 December 2 13:25

Repair barge of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet left Mediterranean Sea

The barge is designed to repair ships and vessels, their weapons and equipment in remote areas

Baltic Fleet repair barge PM-82 left Baltiysk and went to the Mediterranean Sea to perform tasks as intended, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crew of PM-82 for four months to ensure the technical readiness of ships and submarines of the Russian Navy, performing tasks in the region.

In the past three years, the crew of the PM-82 has carried out the third long-distance trip to the Mediterranean.

On board of the ship are an anti-terror group from the Baltic Fleet marines.

PM-82 is the third vessel in a series of five floating workshops of project 304. They are designed to repair ships and vessels, their weapons and equipment in areas remote from the main points of basing.