  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 2 13:40

    Dredging in the Gulf of Ob completed

    Dredging works for the reconstruction of the Sea Channel facility (Ship Fairway in the Gulf of Ob of the Kara Sea) have been completed in 2020. The total amount of excavated soils was more than 32 million m3. The result will allow the large-capacity vessels to sail in the gulf ensuring export of liquefied natural gas and liquefied gas condensate by sea along the new section of the channel this winter and spring.

    The work is planned in 2 stages. After the completion of Stage 1 in 2021, the channel width will increase by 180 meters in the straight section (from 295 m to 475 m) and by 278 meters (to 573 m) in the turning section. The length of the channel will increase from 48.9 km to 51.6 km, and the depth will be 15.1 meters (BSE-77).

    Dredging and auxiliary fleet were mobilized from the various ports of Europe and Russia, amongst others the port of Antwerp (Belgium), the port of Bremerhaven (Germany), the ports of Amsterdam and Rotterdam (Netherlands). The Russian auxiliary fleet arrived at the Site from Murmansk and Arkhangelsk. Sailing of the dredging spread to the Facility took 4 to 35 days. Preparation of vessels for the sailing to the project was carried out directly in the ports of mobilization. At the same time, the office of Mordraga, LLC carried out preparatory work in terms of obtaining the necessary permits and approvals; geodetic and hydrographic work was carried out on the Site before the start of dredging.

    The client requesting the construction of the Sea Channel facility is FSUE Hydrographic Enterprise (part of the State Corporation Rosatom). Mordraga, LLC was selected as the dredging contractor.

    The work was carried out in only 79 days due to the short period ice-free navigation on the construction site.

    Almost 1000 crew members and staff participated in the project.

     ‘Sea Channel is designed to provide year-round navigation of sea transport necessary for the implementation of hydrocarbon projects located in the Gulf of Ob. The reconstruction is needed due to a significant increase in planned turnover and, consequently, increase of vessels sailing in the channel, as well as due to a fast ice zone with active hummocking and contraction in the northern part of the current channel, - said Vyacheslav Ruksha, Director of the NSR Directorate and Deputy Director General of the State Corporation Rosatom. ‘It was decided to change the planned position of the channel – the turn of the northern bend. This will help to cut down possible meetings of vessels sailing through the channel in the winter under critical hydrometeorological conditions.’

    The calculations of navigation capacity showed that if the current configuration of the Sea Channel remains, the maximum number of vessels, up to four a day, will be reached already in 2023.

     ‘Upon completion of the works, it will be possible for Yamalmax vessels with a length of 299 m and a deadweight of 80 thousand tonnes to sail in the channel; also, special pockets will be created to ensure the possibility of transportation of gravity-based platforms for the creation of a gas liquefaction plant of the Arctic LNG 2 project. In the future, until 2030, up to nine vessels will be able to sail through the channel per day,’ – said Yuri Mikhov, the General Director of FSUE Hydrographic Enterprise.

    Continuous environmental monitoring was carried out throughout the dredging operations.

    All vessels were removed from the waters of the Gulf of Ob through the Northern Sea Route before the ice formation began.

    The Sea Channel facility (Ship Fairway of the Gulf of Ob of the Kara Sea) is included in the list of activities of the federal project ‘The Northern Sea Route’, aimed at achieving the target of 80 million tonnes of cargo traffic vis the NSR by 2024, established by decree No. 204 dd. 07/05/2018 ‘On national goals and objectives for the development of the Russian Federation for the period up to 2024’ of the President of the Russian Federation.

    FSUE Hydrographic Enterprise provides navigational and hydrographic support for the vessels sailing in the water area of the Northern Sea Route, including a study of the underwater bottom topography for the maintenance of nautical charts, guidelines and manuals for navigation up-to-date and securing the waters of the Northern Sea Route by means of navigation, and informing sailors about the changes of the navigation situation.

    Mordraga, LLC was established in Russia in 2005 as a holding structure of DEME Group. Mordraga, LLC performs full cycle of dredging, alluvial and hydraulic engineering works in ports and offshore when laying underwater pipelines and installing marine structures.

     

     

     

Другие новости по темам: dredging, Hydrographic Enterprise, Rosatom, Mordraga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 2

17:20 Fincantieri finalizes new generation of thrusters
17:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia (incl. Japan) to North Europe and Mediterranean
16:56 ESPO welcomes European Parliament’s own-initiative report on revision of TEN-T guidelines
16:35 ECSA applauds UN resolution on seafarers as key workers and supports IMO call for priority vaccination
16:20 RF Navy’s corvette "Boyky" passes the Baltic straits
16:04 Floating wind power to grow 2000-fold by 2050 but more comprehensive standards and risk management required - DNV GL
15:39 FESCO и DB Сargo send first container train from Europe to China through Brest and Vladivostok
15:27 Port of Helsinki to multiply the amount of solar energy it generates
15:14 Wärtsilä selects Shell as test oil partner for factory testing
14:53 ABS publishes industry-leading Guide for Sustainability
14:50 Two Vityaz cranes manufactured by SMM delivered to Commercial Port of Vladivostok by NSR
14:26 SG-STAR Fund taskforce develops CrewSafe audit programme and attracts more global partners
14:02 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 11M’2020 fell by 44% YoY
13:40 Dredging in the Gulf of Ob completed
13:25 Repair barge of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet left Mediterranean Sea
13:10 ICS welcomes UN resolution on key worker status for seafarers
12:49 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
12:31 Rosmorport released about 2.5 million of juvenile fish in October and November
12:10 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers
11:48 Navigation season finished in Pevek port
11:24 Construction of terminal for exports of oil products from Temruk port obtains state expert approval
11:05 Austal completes acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:56 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:37 PETRONAS to deploy low carbon solutuions in line with its Net Zero Carbon Emissions 2050 aspiration
10:24 Tallink suspends operation of Victoria I on two routes from 1 January 2021
10:00 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping issues Guidelines on Cyber Safety
09:42 Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves data
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 2
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 1

2020 December 1

18:51 Kongsberg Digital announces release of first cloud-based simulation service for maritime radar training
18:32 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’20 fell by 5.8% YoY
18:16 ABP appoints new Divisional Port Manager for Wales & South West
17:59 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down second serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
17:40 Rosmorport took part in discussion dedicated to Russia’s digital transport and logistics
17:26 Wilhelmsen's Additive Manufacturing service delivered CE-Certified 3D printed lifting tool for Wärtsilä
17:14 Stena Line takes delivery of third new ferry to join Irish Sea fleet in 2020
17:05 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Artemis with Glencore
16:43 Bunker prices rise in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:24 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” obtaines status of Arctic Capital PDA resident
16:18 NYK concludes long-term charter agreement for two methanol-fueled chemical tankers
16:05 Samskip ramps up presence in Central Eastern Europe
15:39 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet begin new training year in the Mediterranean
15:07 Georgia Ports Authority reaches a major milestone on its Mason Mega Rail Terminal
14:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Canada, Mexico East Coast and USEC, USGULF & USWC
14:52 Zvezda Shipyard lays down yet another Aframax tanker for Sovcomflot
14:13 Small missile ship Ingushetia of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns from Mediterranean Sea
13:48 Astrol-2, second dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, put into operation
13:27 Record number of 15 winners for MPA’s International Safety at Sea Awards
13:21 Turbine installation at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm crosses the finish line
13:06 RS introduces requirements for additive manufacturing products
12:50 ICTSI Iraq delivers record performance
12:32 NOVATEK commenced LNG sales of ISO containers to China
12:30 Finnlines orders Wärtsilä engines and hybrid systems for its two new eco-friendly ferries
12:09 SITC International signs newbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
11:51 MOL completes new research and development center in Százhalombatta
11:30 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3% in 11M’ 2020
11:07 Port of Mackay maintenance dredging set to begin
10:55 Damen supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 1
10:22 Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy ferry completes its commissioning trials