2020 December 2 13:10

ICS welcomes UN resolution on key worker status for seafarers

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has welcomed a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, which calls for all countries around the world to designate seafarers as key workers.

The resolution, put forward by Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani of the Republic of Indonesia, encourages governments to immediately implement measures to allow crew change, and to ensure access to medical care for all maritime personnel.

This is a significant step in recognising the crucial role that 2,000,000 sailors play in transporting food, medicine, energy supplies and other essential raw materials across the globe amidst the height of a global pandemic.

The resolution, entitled “International cooperation to address challenges faced by seafarers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to support global supply chains”, was presented at the 75th Session of the UN’s General Assembly.