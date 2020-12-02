2020 December 2 12:10

GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of six ARC7 ice-breaking LNGCs. Three of them will be built on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (MOL) and the other three on behalf of the Russian ship-owner Sovcomflot (SCF).

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 172,500 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system. These vessels will be delivered throughout 2023 and will operate as part of the Russian LNG producer Novatek’s “Arctic LNG 2” project.