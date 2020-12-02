2020 December 2 11:05

Austal completes acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions

Austal Limited (Austal) has completed the acquisition of Australian-based BSE Maritime Solutions Group (BSE Maritime Solutions), announced on 23 October 2020, the company said in its release.

The completion of the acquisition marks the start of the integration of the BSE Maritime Solutions business, a leading ship repair and support provider operating in Cairns and Brisbane, into Austal Australia’s service centre network and the Austal brand.

Current customers, including Australian Border Force, BAE Systems, Thales and Svitzer, will continue to be supported by the 60 permanent employees who have all been offered employment with Austal Australia; plus the existing Austal Cairns service centre team of more than 50 technicians, engineers and service personnel.

The newly expanded Austal Cairns Service Centre will continue to be managed locally by General Manager Adrian Smith, reporting to Austal Australia’s Head of In-Service Support, Mike Steen who oversees the national in-service support operations in Henderson, Western Australia, Darwin, Northern Territory and Cairns, Queensland. Austal’s new Brisbane team and facilities will be managed by the Austal Cairns Service Centre.