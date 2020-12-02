-
2020 December 2 10:56
Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices will remain under pressure until the results of OPEC+ talks are announced
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $260 pmt (+$3).
Average price of MGO - $370 pmt (+$13).
Average price of ULSFO - $355 pmt (+$5).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $345 pmt (+$15).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $289
- MGO - $400
- ULSFO 0,1% - $385
- VLSFO 0,5% - $355
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
