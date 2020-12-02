2020 December 2 10:56

Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices will remain under pressure until the results of OPEC+ talks are announced

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $260 pmt (+$3).

Average price of MGO - $370 pmt (+$13).

Average price of ULSFO - $355 pmt (+$5).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $345 pmt (+$15).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $289

- MGO - $400

- ULSFO 0,1% - $385

- VLSFO 0,5% - $355



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.