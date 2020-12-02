  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 2 09:42

    Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves data

    As of December 2 (08:02, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.78% to $47.05 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.92 to $44.14 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 December 2

17:20 Fincantieri finalizes new generation of thrusters
17:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia (incl. Japan) to North Europe and Mediterranean
16:56 ESPO welcomes European Parliament’s own-initiative report on revision of TEN-T guidelines
16:35 ECSA applauds UN resolution on seafarers as key workers and supports IMO call for priority vaccination
16:20 RF Navy’s corvette "Boyky" passes the Baltic straits
16:04 Floating wind power to grow 2000-fold by 2050 but more comprehensive standards and risk management required - DNV GL
15:39 FESCO и DB Сargo send first container train from Europe to China through Brest and Vladivostok
15:27 Port of Helsinki to multiply the amount of solar energy it generates
15:14 Wärtsilä selects Shell as test oil partner for factory testing
14:53 ABS publishes industry-leading Guide for Sustainability
14:50 Two Vityaz cranes manufactured by SMM delivered to Commercial Port of Vladivostok by NSR
14:26 SG-STAR Fund taskforce develops CrewSafe audit programme and attracts more global partners
14:02 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 11M’2020 fell by 44% YoY
13:40 Dredging in the Gulf of Ob completed
13:25 Repair barge of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet left Mediterranean Sea
13:10 ICS welcomes UN resolution on key worker status for seafarers
12:49 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
12:31 Rosmorport released about 2.5 million of juvenile fish in October and November
12:10 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers
11:48 Navigation season finished in Pevek port
11:24 Construction of terminal for exports of oil products from Temruk port obtains state expert approval
11:05 Austal completes acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:56 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:37 PETRONAS to deploy low carbon solutuions in line with its Net Zero Carbon Emissions 2050 aspiration
10:24 Tallink suspends operation of Victoria I on two routes from 1 January 2021
10:00 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping issues Guidelines on Cyber Safety
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 2
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 1

2020 December 1

18:51 Kongsberg Digital announces release of first cloud-based simulation service for maritime radar training
18:32 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’20 fell by 5.8% YoY
18:16 ABP appoints new Divisional Port Manager for Wales & South West
17:59 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down second serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
17:40 Rosmorport took part in discussion dedicated to Russia’s digital transport and logistics
17:26 Wilhelmsen's Additive Manufacturing service delivered CE-Certified 3D printed lifting tool for Wärtsilä
17:14 Stena Line takes delivery of third new ferry to join Irish Sea fleet in 2020
17:05 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Artemis with Glencore
16:43 Bunker prices rise in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:24 Sea Terminal “Tuloma” obtaines status of Arctic Capital PDA resident
16:18 NYK concludes long-term charter agreement for two methanol-fueled chemical tankers
16:05 Samskip ramps up presence in Central Eastern Europe
15:39 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet begin new training year in the Mediterranean
15:07 Georgia Ports Authority reaches a major milestone on its Mason Mega Rail Terminal
14:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Canada, Mexico East Coast and USEC, USGULF & USWC
14:52 Zvezda Shipyard lays down yet another Aframax tanker for Sovcomflot
14:13 Small missile ship Ingushetia of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns from Mediterranean Sea
13:48 Astrol-2, second dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, put into operation
13:27 Record number of 15 winners for MPA’s International Safety at Sea Awards
13:21 Turbine installation at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm crosses the finish line
13:06 RS introduces requirements for additive manufacturing products
12:50 ICTSI Iraq delivers record performance
12:32 NOVATEK commenced LNG sales of ISO containers to China
12:30 Finnlines orders Wärtsilä engines and hybrid systems for its two new eco-friendly ferries
12:09 SITC International signs newbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
11:51 MOL completes new research and development center in Százhalombatta
11:30 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3% in 11M’ 2020
11:07 Port of Mackay maintenance dredging set to begin
10:55 Damen supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 1
10:22 Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy ferry completes its commissioning trials