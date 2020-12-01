2020 December 1 18:32

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’20 fell by 5.8% YoY

In January-November, the company handled 525 vessels

CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 54.09 million tonnes of crude oil in January-November 2020, down 5.8%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

In November 2020, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 4 701 376 gross tons (37 230 878 barrels) of crude oil. MT shipped 46 tankers in November 2020. The total number of tankers handled in the first 11 months of the year in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka has reached 525.

Out of the 4 701 376 tons of crude oil shipped in November 2020, 2 048 237 tons was from Tengiz field, 907 425 tons from Karachaganak field, 1 013 040 tons from Kashagan field, and 10 004 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

In November, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 3 978 706 tons of crude oil with another 722 670 tons of the shipped crude oil came from Russia. The November shipment schedule was completed in full.

From 2001 through November 30, 2020 the total number of tankers handled over that period has amounted to 6 600.



CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk Pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.