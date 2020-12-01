  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 1 17:40

    Rosmorport took part in discussion dedicated to Russia’s digital transport and logistics

    The participants discussed the terms of digital transformation in the Russian transport industry

    The FSUE "Rosmorport" took part in the "Digital transport and logistics - 2020: transport industry of Russia on the way to digital maturity" discussion. The event was supported by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry for Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia.

    The participants discussed how soon the digital transformation can take place in the Russian transport industry, as well as what barriers and drivers exist for a full transition of transport and logistics to "digital". In particular, the topic of introducing unmanned technologies in transport was raised during the discussion.

    Most marine industry experts agree that the introduction of unmanned technology in maritime navigation will significantly improve the safety and environmental friendliness of transportation while reducing operating costs.

    "Of course, there are obstacles and concerns. Absence of normative regulation of unmanned navigation and application of elements of artificial intelligence systems in the organization of vessel traffic. There are concerns about cybersecurity. But these issues are in the process of implementation. We positively assess the possibility of their timely solution", - said Pavel Bosenko, Head of the Digital Transformation Department of the FSUE "Rosmorport".

    The representative of the FSUE "Rosmorport" told about the experience of the enterprise in the introduction of unmanned navigation. Last year, the enterprise allocated a bundle of vessels as part of the dredging convoy for the project to implement unmanned navigation of the MARINET Industry Center of the National Technology Initiative. Full-scale testing began in November. Testing takes place in the Kerch Strait near the Kavkaz seaport. The enterprise expects that in the future, one crew on the lead ship-dredger will be able to manage all the vessels of the convoy simultaneously. According to the FSUE "Rosmorport", this will allow both optimizing the number of personnel on vessels and improving coordination of their work.

    In continuation of this work, the FSUE "Rosmorport" initiated "Nautilus" Research, Development and Engineering within the framework of the Russian shipbuilding development program supervised by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. It is assumed that the new system will make it possible to control the hydrographic boat from the side of the dredging vessel or from the shore, as well as to ensure that the measuring works are carried out without the hydrographer and navigator on board.

    The enterprise also tests unmanned aerial vehicles for navigation. For example, in difficult ice conditions, there is a need to provide captains of vessels with additional information on ice situation in the navigation area to make an optimal decision on the route. The FSUE "Rosmorport" has been doing this work since 2016 and plans to continue studying the possibility and effectiveness of using drones in the future.

  2020 December 1

