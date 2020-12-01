2020 December 1 18:51

Kongsberg Digital announces release of first cloud-based simulation service for maritime radar training

Kongsberg Digital announced the launch of a new cloud-based simulation service for maritime radar training. Used as an advanced eLearning tool, it enables instructors to manage and control exercises with realistic radar simulations to students, who now can practice and prepare for their exams anytime, anywhere and at their own pace, the company said in its release.



The new K-Sim Navigation radar application introduces a new line of navigation instruments based on IMO performance standards, leveraging the market-leading K-Sim Navigation functionality and cutting-edge cloud technology.

Designed to be compliant with the IMO Model Courses 1.07 and 1.08, it assists in delivery of learning objectives such as marine radar operational principles; radar navigation and plotting; use of radar in Search and Rescue (SAR); and use of ARPA.

The radar simulation application is the first in a line of training applications to be released on K-Sim Connect as part of the K-Sim Navigation portfolio. Within the next few months the radar application will be supplemented with ECDIS, followed by increased functionality for the complete cloud-based K-Sim Navigation, which will be compliant with all the requirements for ship officer training as stated in the STCW convention.

The new radar application consolidates the example set by the previously launched K-Sim Cargo and K-Sim Engine cloud-simulation solutions, which have been favorably received by instructors and students worldwide, with more than 15,000 simulations carried out in eLearning sessions since March this year.

Both the radar application and all other cloud-based training solutions are accessible via subscription through K-Sim Connect.