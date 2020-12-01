2020 December 1 16:05

Samskip ramps up presence in Central Eastern Europe

Multimodal operator Samskip has identified Polish unitised traffic as a key component for growing its container load business in 2021, the company said in its release.

Five years after establishing offices in Gdansk, the shortsea, barge, rail, truck and terminal operator is working closely with shippers growing its services through Dutch ports to and from the UK, Ireland, Iberia and Norway, but also as a springboard further south, for the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, and east to Russia.

In addition to building traffic through its direct and daily established Poland-Rotterdam multimodal services connecting with Poznan, Gliwice, Wroclaw and Kutno, in August Samskip and Nunner Logistics launched direct rail services between Samskip’s Duisburg Rail Terminal and TMA Terminal Amsterdam.



The fact that getting traffic off Europe’s congested road network brings substantial net CO2 emissions savings for routes as extended as the Poland-UK trade represents more than a marketing plus, he adds.



The availability of secure, covered facilities at TMA Amsterdam for cross-docking services represents a separate attraction that has also been quickly gaining traction: cross-dock traffic in the first three quarters of 2020 has matched the whole of 2019. Transferring loads to containers avoids the risk of sending trucks into the administrative unknowns associated with a post-Brexit world, Chajecki says.