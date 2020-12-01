2020 December 1 14:52

Zvezda Shipyard lays down yet another Aframax tanker for Sovcomflot

It is the sixth in a series of 12 Aframax ships ordered to Zvezda

Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda Shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) has laid down the sixth Aframax tanker in a series of 12 ships ordered to the shipyard. The lead ship has already been launched.

The ceremony was attended by the shipyard management and employees, representatives of the customer and partners. Zvezda General Director Sergey Tseluiko, and Sovcomflot representative fixed the keel-laying plaque to the keel section of the future tanker.



The ship will be named the Okeansky Prospect after the central street of Vladivostok, the capital of the Primorsky Territory and the Far East District.



In September 2018, in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, Rosneft Oil Company, Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex, Arctic Leasing LLC (a VEB Group Company) and SKF ECO LLC (a Sovkomflot Group Company) signed a number of agreements for construction of two new generation Aframax crude oil tankers with their subsequent long-term chartering. The delivery of the first tanker is scheduled for 2022.

With the dimensions of 250 m length, 44 m width, and 114 thousand tonnes deadweight, Aframax tankers will be the first vessels of this type built in Russia. Equipped with the most advanced Class A automation system, green Aframax tankers are designed to transport crude oil in an unlimited navigation area thanks to the propulsion machinery that can run on liquefied natural gas in accordance with high environmental standards.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The Shipyard’s order portfolio amounts to 39 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

Related links:

Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for seventh Aframax tanker >>>>

Lead Aframax tanker built by Zvezda shipyard leaves for sea trials>>>>

Zvezda Shipyard lays down fifth Aframax tanker, Nursultan Nazarbayev>>>>

Zvezda Shipyard stars cutting steel for yet another Aframax tanker>>>>

First Russian Aframax tanker “Vladimir Monomakh” launched at Zvezda Shipyard >>>>