2020 December 1 14:13

Small missile ship Ingushetia of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns from Mediterranean Sea

The small missile ship Ingushetia of the Black Sea Fleet began passing the Black Sea straits of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles after completing the assigned tasks as part of the permanent grouping of ships of the Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crew of the ship is sent to the home harbour of the hero city of Sevastopol as part of the planned rotation of the Black Sea Fleet forces. In the Mediterranean Sea Ingushetia was replaced by the ship of the same type of project 21631 Vyshny Volochek.

After passing through the Black Sea straits, the crew of the Ingushetia will practice a complex of naval exercises in the Black Sea as part of routine combat training in a new training period.

For the first time, the crew of the small missile ship Ingushetia was recruited to perform tasks as part of a permanent grouping of ships of the Navy in the Mediterranean Sea.