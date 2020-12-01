  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 1 12:30

    Finnlines orders Wärtsilä engines and hybrid systems for its two new eco-friendly ferries

    The technology group Wärtsilä has won the contract to supply the engines and a range of its electric solutions for two new ferries under construction at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) in China, the company said in its release. The ships are being built for Finnlines, a part of the Grimaldi Group, and are designed to incorporate the latest technical and environmental concepts. The order for the engines was placed in July 2020, with the remaining Wärtsilä equipment ordered in September 2020.

    The two ‘Superstar’ vessels will operate between Finland and Sweden across the Baltic Sea. They will feature Wärtsilä 46F main engines, thrusters, and a state-of-the-art electric package. This includes a hybrid shaft generator system comprising a fully integrated Multidrive capable of driving the shaft generators in both directions as motors and/or generators. The package also includes the thruster control system, and a highly efficient energy management system for performance optimisation. This will enable the vessels to operate free of emissions on either batteries or shore power while in port.

    “This investment is aimed at energy efficiency and emissions reduction and is part of our intention to lead the development of energy-efficient transport services in the Baltic Sea region. We have Wärtsilä solutions in most of our ships, so we are familiar with the efficiency and reliability they offer,” says Mikael Lindholm, Head of the Newbuilding Department at Finnlines.

    The 230 metres long ferries will be capable of carrying approximately 1,100 passengers and will have 5,100 lane metres for rolling freight. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in spring 2022, and the vessels are expected to enter operational service in 2023.

    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: Wärtsilä, Finnlines, China Merchants Jinling Shipyard  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 1

15:07 Georgia Ports Authority reaches a major milestone on its Mason Mega Rail Terminal
14:58 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Canada, Mexico East Coast and USEC, USGULF & USWC
14:52 Zvezda Shipyard lays down yet another Aframax tanker for Sovcomflot
14:13 Small missile ship Ingushetia of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns from Mediterranean Sea
13:48 Astrol-2, second dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, put into operation
13:27 Record number of 15 winners for MPA’s International Safety at Sea Awards
13:21 Turbine installation at Belgium’s largest offshore wind farm crosses the finish line
13:06 RS introduces requirements for additive manufacturing products
12:50 ICTSI Iraq delivers record performance
12:32 NOVATEK commenced LNG sales of ISO containers to China
12:30 Finnlines orders Wärtsilä engines and hybrid systems for its two new eco-friendly ferries
12:09 SITC International signs newbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
11:51 MOL completes new research and development center in Százhalombatta
11:30 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3% in 11M’ 2020
11:07 Port of Mackay maintenance dredging set to begin
10:55 Damen supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 1
10:22 Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy ferry completes its commissioning trials
10:04 Wan Hai Lines to launch China – East India V (CI5) Service
09:46 Minerva Bunkering introduces the Advanced Delivery Platform
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of November 30
09:15 Five-year cooperation agreement signed between the ports of Marseille and Montreal
08:34 Traffic dues for Kiel Canal will be suspended until the end of 2021

2020 November 30

18:36 Mina Rashid retains its title as the world’s leading cruise port at the World Travel Awards 2020
18:07 Seagoing vessels will pay a single tariff at North Sea Port from 1 January 2021
17:55 DP World’s Jebel Ali Port joins International Association of Ports and Harbours
17:36 Brittany Ferries’ new ship sets sail online
17:13 IAPH climate and energy working groups meet
16:48 Gasum continues to expand bunkering services
16:40 RWE and DEME Offshore install collars on offshore foundations
16:25 Fair treatment of seafarers and the COVID-19 pandemic on IMO Legal Committee's agenda
16:01 Report on maritime automation legislation commissioned by Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications pays attention to ensuring safety
15:37 Rosmorport conducted pilotage and docking of LNG tankers to temporary LNG Offshore Transshipment Complex in Barents Sea
15:14 "Wind Hunter Project" starts zero-emission project with wind propulsion and hydrogen
14:52 Port of Gdansk expects its tonnage to exceed 48 million tonnes in 2020
14:39 ABS and DSME sign JDP to explore using solid oxide fuel cells on-board VLCCs
14:30 Gazprom posts RUB 202.21 billion loss in 9M’2020
14:04 Uralhimmash shipped new equipment for NOVATEK’s facility in Ust-Luga
13:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,029 pmt
13:20 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Polymnia with CLdN Cobelfret
12:56 Collaboration and digitalisation highlighted for Singapore’s maritime safety efforts at MPA’s International Safety@Sea Event
12:33 RF Government expands Vladivostok seaport territory
12:10 Abu Dhabi Ports supports the fight against COVID-19 with capacity to store and distribute 70M vaccines
11:49 LNG bunker fleet could increase fivefold by 2030
11:48 NIBULON launches a 90-m non-self-propelled vessel
11:27 RS optimizes Rules for Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships
11:03 Van Oord’s vessel completes turbine installation at Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm
10:45 NIB and Tallink Silja Oy agree COVID Response loan to support operations
10:22 Volga Shipping Company transported 3.2 million tonnes of grain in navigation season of 2020
10:16 Castor Marine takes over SeaVsat assets
09:59 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov.30
09:38 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 10M’2020 climbed by 3.7% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decrease in the beginning of the week
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2020 November 29

16:07 Port of Antwerp: New intermodal connections, October 2020
15:23 Lerwik Port Authority's Annual Review: Diverse customer base served Lerwik Harbour well in 2019
14:56 USCG, good Samaritan rescue 3 from sinking vessel near Cape Fear
13:28 BAE Systems secures Navy's contract for drydocking, maintenance and modernization of USS Wasp (LHD1)
12:41 Boluda’s new tug duo arrived in Rotterdam