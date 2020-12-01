2020 December 1 10:55

Damen supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor

The Congress will be traditionally held in Moscow in late February



Damen Shipyards Group supports the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor. The event will be held on 25-26 February 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow and in online format as well.

The event is organized by the leading industry-focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom and the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC).

The Congress will comprise the 8th International Dredging Forum (held annually from 2014) and the 4th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" (held annually from 2018).

RF Government has revised the parameters of the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure. Inland water transport development is to be distinguished as a separate national project. All those projects and the best international practices in hydraulic engineering and dredging will be discussed at the forthcoming Congress.

Gorinchem, Netherlands headquartered Damen Shipyards Group (established in 1927) has 34 owned shipyards and employs 12,000 people worldwide (including 3,500 people in the Netherlands). In total, Damen Shipyards Group has built 6,500 vessels and annually delivers about 176 ships to 100 countries. Damen specializes in building tugs, workboats, patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, offshore support vessels, oil-spill response vessels, frigates and mega yachts.

Every year, major customers of hydraulic engineering projects and the most successful contractors meet at Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress in Moscow.



More about the Congress, sponsorship and participation >>>>