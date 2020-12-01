2020 December 1 10:22

Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy ferry completes its commissioning trials

Commissioning trials of the Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy, the lead cargo-passenger ship of Project PV22 (ARC 4 class), are nearing completion. The ship built by USC’s Nevsky Shipyard in the Leningrad Region and intended to link the Sakhalin island and the Kurils has moored at the Angliyskaya embankment in Saint-Petersburg, MEB-Design-SPb LLC told IAA PortNews. A series of two ships designed by MEB-Design-SPb was ordered by Sakhalinleasingflot.



The PV22 series first ship Admiral Nevelskoy was laid down on March 12, 2019. The Pavel Leonov (the second ship of the series) was laid down April 1, 2019.

Project PV22 is designed for transportation of 146 passengers as well as transportation of general cargo including refrigerated cargo and packaged hazardous cargo. The hold capacity is 895 cbm. The ship is able to carry 24 containers (including 8 refrigerated containers) and 6 passenger cars. There is a cabin for one or two passengers with disabilities and an accompanying person.



Nevsky Shipyard began sea trials of the Admiral Nevelskoy ferry on 19 November 2020.



