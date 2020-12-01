2020 December 1 12:09

SITC International signs newbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

On November 30, 2020, SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC International) and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Ltd (Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group) held the Newbuilding Contracts Signing Ceremony, the company said in its release.

Since the first signing and cooperation in 2017, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group has successfully delivered the 2400TEU series container vessels for SITC International, meantime, other newbuilding projects are under construction in an orderly manner.

While epidemic prevention and control has been normalized, both parties promote each other for common development, maintaining close cooperative relations.

Under the new development pattern of relying on the domestic big cycle and the domestic and international dual cycle promoting each other, SITC will take a long-term view and continue to optimize the fleet structure, to buid the green, environmental and smart new ships, to provide strong support for improving the regional route layout to further enhance its leading position in the Asian shipping market.