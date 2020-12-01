2020 December 1 11:07

Port of Mackay maintenance dredging set to begin

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) will undertake maintenance dredging at the Port of Mackay next week, the company said in its release.

It will be the first time maintenance dredging has been conducted at the Port of Mackay since 2013.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said it was an important task for the port, which saw 195 shipping movements during the last financial year, recording its second-best result of 3.17 million throughput tonnes, despite COVID-19.

NQBP has the relevant State and Commonwealth maintenance dredging permits in place for the program. NQBP staff and contractors will work within these permits, which outline strict environmental conditions. Dredging will be undertaken in line with the Queensland Government Maintenance Dredging Strategy for Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area Ports.

While the dredging will have a low impact on port operations and community activities, Mr Fertin asked that everyone using the Mackay Marina take extra care when on the water during the dredging works.



The TSHD Brisbane will also make frequent return trips from the Port to the approved offshore disposal location near Slade Island.

NQBP has managed the maintenance dredging program at the Port of Mackay for more than 60 years.