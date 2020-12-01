2020 December 1 10:04

Wan Hai Lines to launch China – East India V (CI5) Service

Wan Hai Lines has announced the launch of China – East India Service V “CI5 service” on 13th December, 2020. This new service will help to expand Wan Hai Lines network in North China and East India, the company said in its release.

This service will be operated by 6 vessels with nominal capacity of 4,250TEU. CI5 maiden voyage will commence from Qingdao port on 13th December, 2020, and it will be a 42-day fixed round trip schedule.

The port rotation will be: Qingdao – Busan – Shanghai – Shekou – Singapore – Port Klang (West port) – Port Klang (North Port) – Chennai –Kattupalli– Port Klang (North Port) – Singapore – Pasir Gudang – Shekou – Kaohsiung - Qingdao.