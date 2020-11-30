2020 November 30 17:13

IAPH climate and energy working groups meet

On 17 and 24 November, the IAPH Clean Marine Fuels working group reconvened online with new members joining from the ports of Montreal, Vancouver and Transnet-Coega (South Africa). During the plenary session the working group’s new vision, mission and strategy was addressed, and two separate productive sessions were held in parallel by the safety and communications teams. The former focused on the roadmap of safety products and tools completed and pending completion, in particular the aim to complete the draft Multiple Truck-to-Ship Cryogen checklist in the early New Year. The latter focused on how member ports can become more aware of and use the CMF products and tools more extensively as well as a plan going forward to articulate the new vision, mission and strategy. On 24 November, the IAPH Cruise Emissions Project working group also convened to discuss the results of the work completed by both data and implementation teams, including the results of the questionnaire towards ports over the summer on the sort of system requirements and specifications needed, process management, governance and administration. Both groups will reconvene online in the first quarter of 2021, and new members are welcome to join.