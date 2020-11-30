2020 November 30 16:48

Gasum continues to expand bunkering services

Gasum continues to expand its bunkering services towards continental Europe by completing its first bunkering operation in Emden, Germany. The bunkering was successfully performed on November 22 to SIEM Confucius by Gasum’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel Coralius. By expanding to new waters, Gasum further strengthens its bunkering services for maritime companies.

Emden port, located in the northwest Germany, is one of the most significant car shipping ports in Europe and the latest area of expansion for Gasum’s bunkering operations. On November 22, Gasum’s Coralius supplied LNG to SIEM Car Carrier’s vessel, SIEM Confucius. This large car carrier operates trans-Atlantic and her regular route includes USA, Mexico and back to Emden port every 50 days.

“A lot of preparation went into this first LNG delivery with Gasum. As a result of this close collaboration between SIEM and Gasum the LNG delivery was accomplished very smoothly and well within the allowed time. We are delighted to have added a new supply option in Emden”, says Michael Dugdale, Head of Procurement at SIEM Group.

Already in the end of June, Coralius proved her availability in the ARA area (Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp), bunkering in the port of Rotterdam. Her main operating area being in Skagerrak, Coralius has lately expanded her services further west and continental Europe thus making LNG more available for companies operating also outside the Nordic and Baltic seas.

“We are very proud to serve a new shipping customer and satisfied as we were able to provide SIEM Confucius with LNG in Emden port. As one of the most important roll-on/roll-off ports in Europe, Emden serves as an important milestone in extending our services to maritime companies operating in the region. It’s evident that the more popular LNG becomes in maritime transport, we too must become even more flexible and bring our services to wherever they are needed,” says Gasum’s Jacob Granqvist, Sales Director for Maritime.

The use of LNG contributes significantly to the decarbonization of the shipping industry. It reduces greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20% as well as improves local air quality. In addition, it meets all current and forthcoming regulations set out by the International Maritime Organization and EU regulations.

The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport. The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea.