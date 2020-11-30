2020 November 30 14:30

Gazprom posts RUB 202.21 billion loss in 9M’2020

The company’s sales fell by 25%

Gazprom today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the first 9 months of 2020.

The company’s loss for the period totaled RUB 202.21 billion versus a profit of RUB 1.11 trillion a year ago.

Total sales (net of excise tax, VAT and customs duties) decreased by RUB 1,397,121 million, or 25 %, to RUB 4,301,218 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Gazprom is one of the largest energy companies in the world. Its major business lines are geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. Gazprom views its mission in reliable, efficient and balanced supply of natural gas, other energy resources and their derivatives to consumers.