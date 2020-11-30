-
2020 November 30 13:41
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,029 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 845
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between November 23 and November 27 grew by RUB 845 and totaled RUB 14,029 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 13,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 783 to RUB 13,933 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 758 to RUB 12,242 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 12,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price grew by RUB 1,480 to RUB 14,920 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price rose by RUB 1,250 rubles to settle at RUB 22,430 pmt.