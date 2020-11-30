2020 November 30 13:41

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,029 pmt

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 845

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between November 23 and November 27 grew by RUB 845 and totaled RUB 14,029 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: