2020 November 30 12:33

RF Government expands Vladivostok seaport territory

RF Government has expanded the territory of Vladivostok seaport.

According to the official website of the Russian Government, the new territory is intended for coal handling. The facility’s capacity will be 20 million tonnes per year.



In the future, the terminal will help to increase the share of Russian coal in the market of the Asia-Pacific Region and to make the port infrastructure easier to access for Russian mining companies.



The territory expansion is foreseen by coal industry development programme approved by RF Government in 2020. By 2035, its implementation will let build up coal mining to 485 million tonnes under the conservative scenario or to 668 million tonnes under the optimistic scenario. Export forecast is 259 million tonnes or up to 392 million tonnes accordingly.