2020 November 30 11:27

RS optimizes Rules for Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) optimizes the Rules for the Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships (the Rules) as regards the list of distinguishing marks and descriptive notations.

The amendments are provided in Circular Letter No. 312-11-1450c. The document is accessible at rs-class.org in the Online Information – RS Circulars section and enters into force on November 30, 2020.

The amendments consider, in the first place, integration of the data provided in the Distinguishing Marks and Descriptive Notations in the Class Notation Assigned by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping handbook into Part I Classification of the Rules, Chapter 2.5. Therefore, all the RS requirements regarding class notation are now integrated into one document with a clear indication which distinguishing marks and descriptive notations are mandatory and which ones are optional. Chapter 2.2 has been supplemented with the table providing the example of a class notation and the correct sequence of distinguishing marks and descriptive notations.

The requirements of the document shall be applied during review and approval of the technical documentation on ships contracted for construction or conversion on or after November 30, 2020, in the absence of a contract, the keels of which are laid or which are at a similar stage of construction on or after November 30, 2020, as well as during review and approval of the technical documentation on ships, the delivery of which is on or after November 30, 2020.

RS is a classification society established in 1913. A class is a category defining the capabilities of a ship or offshore facility for safe operation. A class notation encapsulates the essential structural features of a ship, its type, purpose, navigation area, subdivision. Additional marks (automation, dynamic positioning system, etc.) and descriptive notations increase the information capacity of class notation for shipowners, charterers, underwriters and surveyors of all class societies.