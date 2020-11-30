2020 November 30 10:16

Castor Marine takes over SeaVsat assets

Castor Marine, a leading Global VSAT Network Operator, announces its acquisition of the activities of SeaVsat, a maritime satellite internet provider at sea based in Lelystad, the Netherlands. SeaVsat provided satellite Internet access to offshore vessels and rigs, the company said in its release.

SeaVsat was declared bankrupt on November 23, leaving customers at sea in uncertainty about their Internet connection. With this acquisition Castor Marine ensures continuity of the Internet services ensuring business continuity and taking care of the welfare of people at sea that are affected by this bankruptcy.

The Castor Marine team is currently working 24/7 to migrate the vessels involved to its own VSAT network infrastructure. All SeaVsat Airtime/Connectivity contracts can now be supported by the experienced Castor Marine team.

About Castor Marine

Castor Marine delivers secure internet connectivity and IT networks. The company is part of Castor Networks (est. 2005), privately owned and has offices in the Netherlands (HQ), Norway and France. Castor Marine operates worldwide and offers installation, integration and real-time monitoring of Internet traffic, reliable connectivity solutions and all related IT systems. To guarantee global coverage, Castor owns and operates several teleports and a fibre network. For all systems and equipment, Castor offers a broad range of services, including 24/7 support, maintenance, spare parts and training. The company’s professionals are fully certified to work onboard worldwide.