2020 November 30 10:22

Volga Shipping Company transported 3.2 million tonnes of grain in navigation season of 2020

In the navigation season of 2020, Volga Shipping Company transported over 3.2 million tonnes of grain cargo, which is the company’s record high result over the recent 30 years.



Grain was primarily transported by river-going ships of RSD44 and Volga-Don designs and ships of mixed river/sea type (Sormovsky, Rusich, Valdai, Volzhsky, Leader).



Cargo was shipped from the terminals of the Azov-Black Sea and Volga-Don basins to Port Kavkaz for offshore transshipment onto large sea-going bulkers bound for the countries of the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Russian grain is sold to over 50 countries worldwide.



This season, the growth of shipping was driven by a rich crop, high demand in the foreign market and smooth interaction between the company management and crews.



The fleet of Volga Shipping Company numbers 236 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. In 2019, the company carried 14.3 million tonnes of cargo.



The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.