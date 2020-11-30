2020 November 30 09:20

Oil prices decrease in the beginning of the week

Oil prices fell by 1.23-1.31%

As of November 30 (07:39, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 1.31% to $47.55 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.23% to $44.97 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.