  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 30 09:20

    Oil prices decrease in the beginning of the week

    Oil prices fell by 1.23-1.31%

    As of November 30 (07:39, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 1.31% to $47.55 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.23% to $44.97 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 30

17:13 IAPH climate and energy working groups meet
16:48 Gasum continues to expand bunkering services
16:40 RWE and DEME Offshore install collars on offshore foundations
16:25 Fair treatment of seafarers and the COVID-19 pandemic on IMO Legal Committee's agenda
16:01 Report on maritime automation legislation commissioned by Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications pays attention to ensuring safety
15:37 Rosmorport conducted pilotage and docking of LNG tankers to temporary LNG Offshore Transshipment Complex in Barents Sea
15:14 "Wind Hunter Project" starts zero-emission project with wind propulsion and hydrogen
14:52 Port of Gdansk expects its tonnage to exceed 48 million tonnes in 2020
14:39 ABS and DSME sign JDP to explore using solid oxide fuel cells on-board VLCCs
14:30 Gazprom posts RUB 202.21 billion loss in 9M’2020
14:04 Uralhimmash shipped new equipment for NOVATEK’s facility in Ust-Luga
13:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,029 pmt
13:20 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Polymnia with CLdN Cobelfret
12:56 Collaboration and digitalisation highlighted for Singapore’s maritime safety efforts at MPA’s International Safety@Sea Event
12:33 RF Government expands Vladivostok seaport territory
12:10 Abu Dhabi Ports supports the fight against COVID-19 with capacity to store and distribute 70M vaccines
11:49 LNG bunker fleet could increase fivefold by 2030
11:48 NIBULON launches a 90-m non-self-propelled vessel
11:27 RS optimizes Rules for Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships
11:03 Van Oord’s vessel completes turbine installation at Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm
10:45 NIB and Tallink Silja Oy agree COVID Response loan to support operations
10:22 Volga Shipping Company transported 3.2 million tonnes of grain in navigation season of 2020
10:16 Castor Marine takes over SeaVsat assets
09:59 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov.30
09:38 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 10M’2020 climbed by 3.7% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decrease in the beginning of the week
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2020 November 29

16:07 Port of Antwerp: New intermodal connections, October 2020
15:23 Lerwik Port Authority's Annual Review: Diverse customer base served Lerwik Harbour well in 2019
14:56 USCG, good Samaritan rescue 3 from sinking vessel near Cape Fear
13:28 BAE Systems secures Navy's contract for drydocking, maintenance and modernization of USS Wasp (LHD1)
12:41 Boluda’s new tug duo arrived in Rotterdam
11:48 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of Ultramax vessels
10:55 Pacific Basin expands its fleet with the acquisition of four modern Ultramax vessels

2020 November 28

15:51 Turkish shipbuilder orders boiler package from Parat for NB1105
14:23 Volkswagen Group selects marine biofuel leader GoodFuels to run fossil-free car transport operations
13:18 Fincantieri inks agreement with the Yucatán Gov’t for a new shipyard
12:27 Piriou has developed 100M cable vessel
11:39 Federal Maritime Commission increases global alliances' information monitoring report requirements
10:57 Managing passenger shipping for the benefit of all stakeholders

2020 November 27

18:27 First full-flow ballast water management system to receive Chinese Flag and CCS Type Approval
18:05 CLdN adds 2nd call on Zeebrugge - Cork route
17:47 Seagoing vessels mooring at North Sea Port will now pay a single tariff for the entire cross-border port area
17:26 FESCO delivered extra heavy power equipment from Russia to Bangladesh
17:05 LR, Anemoi and SDARI join forces on rotor sail designs
16:39 Interested parties invited to submit offers on development of deepwater terminal in Świnoujście
16:14 Sea-Cargo starts new freight service via Gothenburg
15:50 Yantar shipyard delivers new trawler of Project SK-3101R
15:48 Mikki Koskinen elected as the new Chairman of Finnish Shipowners’ Association
15:36 Head of Delo Group outlined tasks for updated composition of TransContainer BoD
15:15 IHM Certification for UK flag ships subject to PSC inspection at EU ports
14:48 IADС continues partnership with organizers of Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
14:14 Wilhelmsen awarded funding for Singapore 3D printing project
13:59 World Maritime University and Batumi State Maritime Academy signed MoU
13:33 Bunker prices recover in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:14 Fully integrated Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution selected for new Misje Rederi bulk carriers
12:50 BW Lilac to deliver its first LNG cargo to Klaipėda LNG terminal
12:25 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in ROOGD-2020
12:01 The world’s first LPG-fuelled vessel has set sail
11:31 Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season