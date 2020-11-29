  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 29 16:07

    Port of Antwerp: New intermodal connections, October 2020

    Optimodal, in collaboration with its partner DB Cargo, has added a new train service between Antwerp and Neuss, Germany to its range. The new direct shuttle connects the PSA Noordzee Terminal in Antwerp with the Neuss Trimodal Terminal in Neuss twice a week

    In addition, Kombiverkehr is expanding the shuttle between Antwerp and Duisburg, also partnering with DB Cargo. A shuttle will travel between the DUSS Terminal in Duisburg three times a week.

    The details of new connections are below:

    New connection DB Westports Express:
    Destination: Neuss
    Mode: Rail
    Operator: Optimodal
    Traction: DB Cargo
    Starting date: October 2020
    Frequency: 5x per week
    Type cargo: container
    Terminal in Neuss: Neuss Trimodal
    Terminals in Antwerp: PSA (Q 913, 869, 1742 (MPET), 1700 (Antwerp Gateway).

    Expansion of existing connection by Kombiverkehr:
    Destination: Duisburg
    Mode: Rail
    Operator: Kombiverkehr
    Traction: DB Cargo
    Starting date: October 2020
    Frequency: 3x per week
    Terminal in Duisburg: DUSS Terminal Duisburg
    Terminal in Antwerp: Combinant Terminal
    Type cargo: container

Другие новости по темам: rail connections, Port of Antwerp  


  Subscription

