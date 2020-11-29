2020 November 29 16:07

Port of Antwerp: New intermodal connections, October 2020

Optimodal, in collaboration with its partner DB Cargo, has added a new train service between Antwerp and Neuss, Germany to its range. The new direct shuttle connects the PSA Noordzee Terminal in Antwerp with the Neuss Trimodal Terminal in Neuss twice a week



In addition, Kombiverkehr is expanding the shuttle between Antwerp and Duisburg, also partnering with DB Cargo. A shuttle will travel between the DUSS Terminal in Duisburg three times a week.



The details of new connections are below:



New connection DB Westports Express:

Destination: Neuss

Mode: Rail

Operator: Optimodal

Traction: DB Cargo

Starting date: October 2020

Frequency: 5x per week

Type cargo: container

Terminal in Neuss: Neuss Trimodal

Terminals in Antwerp: PSA (Q 913, 869, 1742 (MPET), 1700 (Antwerp Gateway).



Expansion of existing connection by Kombiverkehr:

Destination: Duisburg

Mode: Rail

Operator: Kombiverkehr

Traction: DB Cargo

Starting date: October 2020

Frequency: 3x per week

Terminal in Duisburg: DUSS Terminal Duisburg

Terminal in Antwerp: Combinant Terminal

Type cargo: container