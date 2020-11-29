-
Port of Antwerp: New intermodal connections, October 2020
Optimodal, in collaboration with its partner DB Cargo, has added a new train service between Antwerp and Neuss, Germany to its range. The new direct shuttle connects the PSA Noordzee Terminal in Antwerp with the Neuss Trimodal Terminal in Neuss twice a week
In addition, Kombiverkehr is expanding the shuttle between Antwerp and Duisburg, also partnering with DB Cargo. A shuttle will travel between the DUSS Terminal in Duisburg three times a week.
The details of new connections are below:
New connection DB Westports Express:
Destination: Neuss
Mode: Rail
Operator: Optimodal
Traction: DB Cargo
Starting date: October 2020
Frequency: 5x per week
Type cargo: container
Terminal in Neuss: Neuss Trimodal
Terminals in Antwerp: PSA (Q 913, 869, 1742 (MPET), 1700 (Antwerp Gateway).
Expansion of existing connection by Kombiverkehr:
Destination: Duisburg
Mode: Rail
Operator: Kombiverkehr
Traction: DB Cargo
Starting date: October 2020
Frequency: 3x per week
Terminal in Duisburg: DUSS Terminal Duisburg
Terminal in Antwerp: Combinant Terminal
Type cargo: container
