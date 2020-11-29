  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 29 12:41

    Boluda’s new tug duo arrived in Rotterdam

    Boloda says that Monday, 23rd November 2020, the newbuild Damen tugs VB Bolero and VB Rumba arrived in the Port of Rotterdam.

    The 85-tonnes bollard pull ASD tugs 2813, built at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, were loaded on board the special heavy lift ship “Frauke” and transported to Rotterdam.

    After the unload process in Rotterdam, Boluda Towage Europe will bring the two tugs, both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards, to the Port of Zeebrugge as part of the extended concession for towage services.

    In 2017, Boluda Corporacion Maritima acquired the German towage companies of Unterweder Reederei and Lutgens & Reimers. And recently, on 1st August 2019, Boluda Corporación Marítima acquired Kotug Smit Towage. Under the new name Boluda Towage Europe, we will together start a new journey. Boluda provides towage services in the major European ports. The Company was incorporated in the Boluda Towage Division. Boluda Corporación Marítima was established in 1837 and is a family-owned company. The company started its port tug activities in Valencia (Spain) in 1920. Boluda Towage has a worldwide presence and operates a fleet of more than 300 tugboats in 75 ports in 19 countries of Europe, the west coast of Africa, America and the Indian Ocean.

Другие новости по темам: Boluda Towage, tugs  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 29

14:56 USCG, good Samaritan rescue 3 from sinking vessel near Cape Fear
13:28 BAE Systems secures Navy's contract for drydocking, maintenance and modernization of USS Wasp (LHD1)
12:41 Boluda’s new tug duo arrived in Rotterdam
11:48 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of Ultramax vessels
10:55 Pacific Basin expands its fleet with the acquisition of four modern Ultramax vessels

2020 November 28

15:51 Turkish shipbuilder orders boiler package from Parat for NB1105
14:23 Volkswagen Group selects marine biofuel leader GoodFuels to run fossil-free car transport operations
13:18 Fincantieri inks agreement with the Yucatán Gov’t for a new shipyard
12:27 Piriou has developed 100M cable vessel
11:39 Federal Maritime Commission increases global alliances' information monitoring report requirements
10:57 Managing passenger shipping for the benefit of all stakeholders

2020 November 27

18:27 First full-flow ballast water management system to receive Chinese Flag and CCS Type Approval
18:05 CLdN adds 2nd call on Zeebrugge - Cork route
17:47 Seagoing vessels mooring at North Sea Port will now pay a single tariff for the entire cross-border port area
17:26 FESCO delivered extra heavy power equipment from Russia to Bangladesh
17:05 LR, Anemoi and SDARI join forces on rotor sail designs
16:39 Interested parties invited to submit offers on development of deepwater terminal in Świnoujście
16:14 Sea-Cargo starts new freight service via Gothenburg
15:50 Yantar shipyard delivers new trawler of Project SK-3101R
15:48 Mikki Koskinen elected as the new Chairman of Finnish Shipowners’ Association
15:36 Head of Delo Group outlined tasks for updated composition of TransContainer BoD
15:15 IHM Certification for UK flag ships subject to PSC inspection at EU ports
14:48 IADС continues partnership with organizers of Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
14:14 Wilhelmsen awarded funding for Singapore 3D printing project
13:59 World Maritime University and Batumi State Maritime Academy signed MoU
13:33 Bunker prices recover in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:14 Fully integrated Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution selected for new Misje Rederi bulk carriers
12:50 BW Lilac to deliver its first LNG cargo to Klaipėda LNG terminal
12:25 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in ROOGD-2020
12:01 The world’s first LPG-fuelled vessel has set sail
11:31 Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season
11:07 DEME awarded the prestigious Abu Qir port project in Egypt
10:44 Main engines loaded on General Chernyakhovsky ferry being built by Rosmorport’s order
10:17 Austal Australia cuts metal on third of six cape class patrol boats for Royal Australian Navy
10:15 2020 season of shipping through Volga-Baltic locks is over
09:51 Equinor and partner reach financial close on world's biggest offshore wind farm
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of November 27
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 27
09:22 Oil prices decrease on uncertainty over OPEC+ deal

2020 November 26

18:31 Port of Houston is now the number one port in U.S. in terms of total waterborne tonnage
18:00 Port of Rotterdam to embark on 100 innovative pilot projects
17:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov performs tests in the White Sea
17:27 DFDS and its partners apply for EU support for development of hydrogen ferry
17:24 Rosneft conducts stratigraphic drilling on Arctic shelf
16:59 RF Navy's corvette Boykiy completed missions in the English Channel
16:27 RF State Duma approves lifting the ban on storage of agricultural chemicals in ports
16:03 MacGregor reaches OnWatch Scout milestone
15:25 APM Terminals Gijon responds to doubling of container volumes
14:58 Western Shipyard boosts its vessel repair capacity
14:33 Keppel secures contract worth about S$100 million for FPSO project
14:29 EU funds to dredge the navigation channel up to -15 meters in Klaipeda Port
14:02 BC Ferries to trial two ship service on Campbell River – Quadra Island route
13:48 Andrey Severilov elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD
13:30 The Danish Armed Forces and DFDS enter into an agreement on providing ships for the transport of military equipment
13:22 MPA invites market specialists to join its International Safety@Sea Webinar Series
13:02 Fincantieri with the fishing association “Federpesca” to revive the national fishing economy
12:24 Rosneft completed survey and design stage of the project to a port in Sever Bay
12:01 APM Terminals Apapa continues equipment investment programme
11:31 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded contract for construction of first two Columbia-class submarine modules
11:06 Aquila Power Catamarans rolls out its redesigned sport power catamaran