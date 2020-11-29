2020 November 29 12:41

Boluda’s new tug duo arrived in Rotterdam

Boloda says that Monday, 23rd November 2020, the newbuild Damen tugs VB Bolero and VB Rumba arrived in the Port of Rotterdam.



The 85-tonnes bollard pull ASD tugs 2813, built at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, were loaded on board the special heavy lift ship “Frauke” and transported to Rotterdam.



After the unload process in Rotterdam, Boluda Towage Europe will bring the two tugs, both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards, to the Port of Zeebrugge as part of the extended concession for towage services.



In 2017, Boluda Corporacion Maritima acquired the German towage companies of Unterweder Reederei and Lutgens & Reimers. And recently, on 1st August 2019, Boluda Corporación Marítima acquired Kotug Smit Towage. Under the new name Boluda Towage Europe, we will together start a new journey. Boluda provides towage services in the major European ports. The Company was incorporated in the Boluda Towage Division. Boluda Corporación Marítima was established in 1837 and is a family-owned company. The company started its port tug activities in Valencia (Spain) in 1920. Boluda Towage has a worldwide presence and operates a fleet of more than 300 tugboats in 75 ports in 19 countries of Europe, the west coast of Africa, America and the Indian Ocean.