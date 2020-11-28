2020 November 28 15:51

Turkish shipbuilder orders boiler package from Parat for NB1105

These quality Boilers will be installed in the NB1105 Arctic Freezer Trawler and delivered to the owner PF Havborg from Faroe Islands in 2022.



Steam will be delivered by our MCS Combined Steam Boiler utilizing the exhaust heat and is equipped with a MDO atomizing burner. PARAT will also deliver a MVH Oil-Fired Smoke Tube Boiler for Hot Water.



The system will be delivered with Feed water tank, water treatment, heat exchangers, hot water boiler, pumps and surplus steam dumping system. All controlled by PARAT designed PLC system. The Steam System will be used for the trawlers processing plants, the MVH Hot Water Boiler will be used by the central heating system.



The Arctic Freezer Trawler is a Skipsteknisk ST-119 design, being built at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey, and will be delivered to the owner PF Havborg from Faroe Islands in 2022.



ABOUT PARAT

Parat Halvorsen is Norway’s leading supplier of steam and heat solutions. We deliver complete systems to land-based industries, ships and the offshore sector. Parat Halvorsen boilers are in daily use in all corners of the world – and we are proud of having delivered products with our trademark of quality and reliability.