2020 November 28 10:57

Managing passenger shipping for the benefit of all stakeholders

How passenger shipping is managed at and around ports and the regions they connect, has never felt more relevant. Cruise and ferry operators have had a challenging 2020 but the shipping and ports sectors are working together to look at a sustainable recovery. From major reductions in ferry travel numbers, to looking at the future safe restart and coordination of cruises calls, the passenger shipping industry has faced many challenges throughout the Covid pandemic. However now is the time to look forward, British Ports Association and UK Chamber of Shipping said in a media release.



The British Ports Association and UK Chamber of Shipping will be holding the Maritime Tourism Summit on Thursday 3 December which will seek to build on the vital contribution to the UK economy the sector plays, by developing more sustainable relations between the many stakeholders, carriers, are ports, local authorities, tourist destinations, onward transport providers and national government.



The Summit will consider examples of best practice on how the sector promotes positive economic, social and environmental effects for the areas which the industry serves. It will consider practical measures for improving mobility, identify stakeholders who can provide greater awareness of how passenger shipping is perceived, and emphasise the good work industry already undertakes in delivering services which are sympathetic to the needs of local communities.



Commenting, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive at the British Ports Association said: "This year has been a very challenging year for the maritime passenger transport sector, which is an important revenue stream for many ports and regions as well as supporting many critical supply routes."



"We are pleased to be hosting the inaugural Maritime Tourism Summit with the UK Chamber of Shipping next week which will examine how the shipping and ports sector can continuing working together to better connect and facilitate passenger activities for the benefit of all stakeholders. We have a great line up of speakers confirmed for the event and very much look forward to shining the spotlight on this exciting and important part of the sector as we look to start the journey of getting back to a sector-wide recovery."



Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive at the UK Chamber of Shipping adds: "It has been an unprecedented year for the UK shipping and wider maritime industry, and it is vital we understand how communities across the country can benefit from the activities of the ferry and cruise sectors."



"We are delighted to welcome a host of excellent speakers to discuss how ports, communities, stakeholders and operators can all work together and promote domestic tourism. As we look to recover from the Covid pandemic, it has never been a better time to explore these opportunities."



The programme for the Maritime Tourism Summit includes a wide range of speakers, both from within and outside the maritime sector. This includes ABTA, Associated British Ports, Cruise Britain, Glasgow School of Art, Hovertravel, Motability, Orkney Islands Council, PONANT, Port of Venice, Portsmouth International Port, Saga Cruise and Travel and The Telegraph. Speakers will be delivering short presentations in a 'Ted Talk' like format and following this will be a panel discussion with a number of industry experts.



Speakers topics include:

Rebuilding the tourism and travel sector

Cruising during a pandemic

What Saga Cruise has done to ensure Covid secure cruising

The popular image of passenger shipping

Working with the cruise hinterland

How ports can stand this 'testing' time

How ABP Southampton has worked with stakeholders to manage cruise calls

Community engagement in the most remote places on earth

Sustainable maritime tourism in Orkney

How the city of Venice has managed 'over tourism'

An experience of the Inclusive Transport Leaders Scheme

Connecting on wheels

Attendance is free for members of the British Ports Association and UK Chamber of Shipping, for non-members it will cost £35 +VAT.



About BPA:

The British Ports Association represents the interests of over 100 port members, covering more than 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports. UK ports also handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling around 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.



About UK Chamber of Shipping:

The UK Chamber of Shipping is the trade association and voice of the UK shipping industry. They work with Government, parliament, international organisations and others to champion and protect the industry on behalf of the Chamber's members.