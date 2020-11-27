2020 November 27 15:36

Head of Delo Group outlined tasks for updated composition of TransContainer BoD

The main tasks of TransContainer development for the next year are to enlarge the market share, to increase the synergy effect via the interaction with the Delo Group’ assets, external and internal digitalization and development of interaction with Russian Railways. This was outlined on November 27, 2020 by Sergey Shishkarev in his first address to the updated Board of Directors of TransContainer. The head of Delo Group summed up the main results of the company's activities and outlined areas for further work, Delo Group says in a press release.

He noted that the recent changes in the management body of the Company occured due to the end of the stage of its integration into the Group's assets. The directions of internal corporate governance, organization of mutual use of asset potentials and long-term strategic planning of activities were strengthened.

Commenting on the 2020 results of TransContainer, Sergey Shishkarev highlighted the trend of maintaining the market share of container transportation of about 40%, positive dynamics of financial indicators and the implementation of the investment program, which continued, despite all the difficulties associated with the coronavirus epidemic. He pointed out the manifestation of the first synergies between TransContainer and various assets of Delo Group, stevedoring and forwarding.

«I ask you to take these guidelines into account in the forthcoming work. Our task is to determine as efficiently as possible the strategic directions of the company's development and closely monitor their implementation» - summed up the results of Sergey Shishkarev.

The meeting of the Board took place on the first anniversary of Delo Group winning the auction for acquisition 50% of the shares of the container operator TransContainer, formerly part of Russian Railways. During 2020, the Group consolidated 100% of the shares of TransContainer and became its sole owner.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.